3 outdoor places that are great for workouts

Exercising is a great idea and with the weather warming up, doing it outdoors is an even better one. When we work out in nature we resort to natural movements like sprinting, jumping, throwing, pulling, and pushing, to try to get super-naturally fit. According to Web MD, regular cardio, whether it’s jogging, cycling, swimming, or brisk walking, will make your heart stronger. It also helps with blood pressure and cholesterol, and can even help ward off some cancers. Rushda Moosajee, a women's trainer and health advocate, says 45 – 60 minutes of brisk walking is sufficient. Start with three times per week and build it up to four – five per week. For those who are looking at ditching the gym, Moosajee shares spring training fitness tips that will help you prepare for the outdoors.

Start with planning your training schedule for the week.

Set small goals for the week

2 x weightlifting sessions, 2 x lunchtime runs, 1 x hike and 1 x yoga session.

Be prepared

Set out your training kit, pack your bag, make sure it is with you in the car or at work.

Take a selfie

Always track your aesthetic progress with visual media. You might not see a difference on the scale immediately but your body won’t lie.

Plan a spring menu for the week

With fresher, crispier and healthier alternatives.

Here are three ways to increase your fitness, freshen up your view, and free yourself from your normal routine:

Beach

Everything is harder in the sand. The inability to create perfect contact with the ground trains every muscle of the foot, ankle, calf, thigh, and hips.

The need to deal with a constantly shifting surface below you forces the core muscles to work overtime to keep you stable and upright.

Take a towel, a pair of dumbbells and your body down to your local beach and aim to do 3 to 5 exercises. Repeat this a few times with new exercises and you’ll soon realise why the beach is much more than a place to relax.

Steps

Taking fitness up a notch sometimes means taking it up in elevation too. Finding a local set of stairs at a park or a stadium can provide great interval training to the body.

All you need is yourself and the willpower to keep driving your knees and planting your feet. A series of sprints that end with a walk back down can lend itself to a perfect work-to-rest ratio.

Hike

Spring is probably the best season for hiking. Gone are the shiver-inducing temperatures, back are crisp, cold mornings, pleasantly warm days, and beautiful fresh flowers. The trails are generally pretty empty, and accommodation establishments aren't in high season yet.

Scheduling time into your weekend to go for a hike/walk in the woods with friends and family could reap benefits: lower stress levels, improved mood, and enhanced mental well-being. Plus, a reduced risk for heart disease