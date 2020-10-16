4 things you can do to build muscle

Many people start going to gym because they want to muscle up. If you're one of them, here are four tips for building muscle that you might not have considered Eat right We all know that protein is a very important part of building muscle. However, you need different amounts depending on whether you are building muscles (more protein) or maintaining them (less protein). You also need carbohydrates and some fats, and fruits and vegetables. Whole grains are also important sources of glycogen, which is what fuels your muscles. Heart-healthy fats such as those found in salmon, avocados and olive oil are also important energy sources

Choose the best exercise for your goals

You need to choose exercise routines that are consistent and challenging. Find some strength training classes that are near you or just look for workout videos online.

Decide if you would like bodyweight exercises and resistance bands, or if you prefer free weights or exercise machines. There is no wrong type of exercise.

Remember to rest

Having some time to rest is just as important to muscle growth as getting up and moving. If you do not give your body time to rest, it can't repair the muscles you worked on. Not stretching and not resting after a workout are common causes of muscle injury.

Try a supplement

We’ve all heard about protein shakes and powders. These are helpful supplements that you may include in your diet when you are working to build muscle, especially if you are over 40.

Lower hormone levels (testosterone and oestrogen) cause muscle reduction as we age. After middle age, adults lose an average of 3% of their muscle strength every year.

Exercise is a good thing for your body no matter what kind you choose to practice.

Some people may prefer cardio exercises to keep their hearts healthy, others do yoga to stay toned and limber. Many people practise a combination of exercises. Whatever exercise you choose, you’re doing your muscles a favour.