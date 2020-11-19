5 dos and don'ts of wearing a mask while exercising

We have all made peace with the fact that it is essential to wear a mask in public. We have adapted to this discomfort that we always make sure we have a mask before leaving the house. Although this can be beneficial in most cases, there may still be some concerns about wearing a mask when you are exercising outdoors or in the gym. Here are five dos and don'ts of wearing a mask while exercising Choose the right mask

You need to first pick the right kind of mask. When choosing a mask it should not only protect you from germs and dust, but it needs to also be made of breathable material.

When buying a mask make sure that it is made of cotton breathable material and does not get wet and soggy easily when you are sweating during your workout session.

You may also carry an extra pair of a mask so that you can change it if required.

​Do not push your limit

As there are days where you might want to challenge your body by pushing your limits when wearing a mask try to avoid pushing your limit.

Even though a mask does not restrict your intake of oxygen, you can certainly experience some kind of discomfort.

It is very important to set a realistic goal at this time and not push your body too hard.

Stop if your heart rate is too high

When doing aerobic exercises, we breathe more air, and our heartbeat increases.

Meaning you need to keep a tab on your heart rate and if you feel uneasy or your heart rate goes extremely high then you need to stop exercising immediately.

Sit down and try to relax.

If you find yourself experiencing chest pains you might need to visit a doctor.

Keep yourself hydrated

According to a study in the Journal of Physiology, dehydration can spike your heart rate during your workout session.

So, drink enough water before and during your workout session.

Staying hydrated keeps your heart rate in control and prevents you from getting a headache.

Take break

Do not forget to take breaks between your exercise routine.

For example, if you are brisk walking for 10 minutes then take a 2 minutes break, have some water then resume.

The short resting times during your workout sessions give your body time to relax and make you feel light-headed.