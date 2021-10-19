5 easy exercises you can do poolside - and in the pool

There are simple exercises to help tone your body without having to go to the gym. Want to know the best part? They can be done anywhere, any time! The glorious summer sun has many of us hustling to get healthier, get outdoors, and do a little more exercise. Why not start by using one of summer’s greatest ‘accessories’ – the swimming pool.

These exercises only take a few minutes to complete, require no outside equipment and are easy to master. Here are five exercises from Herbalife Nutrition you can do poolside – and in the pool! Push-ups

These can be done next to the pool, the old-fashioned way. Get down onto your hands and knees. Keep your arms shoulder-width apart and straighten your legs out behind you. Slowly lower your body to the ground, hold it, and then push up. For a cooler take on this movement, get into the pool and swim to the edge. Place your hands on the rim of the pool, then lift your body out of the water. Hold for a few seconds and release. Lunges

For a quick leg workout, try doing lunges around the pool. If you need a refresher on lunge technique, remember to take a big step forward and, as you do, lower your back leg’s knee to the ground. Continue doing these ‘walking lunges’ until you’ve done an outside lap of the pool. When you’re done, jump in the water to rinse off. Swimming Swimming is arguably one of the best full-body workouts out there. Not only does it improve your cardio, but the resistance of the water helps build muscle strength. All you need to do is choose your favourite stroke and do a lap or two to get the blood pumping.

Jumping jacks This one is fun, simple and bound to get that heart rate going. Simply jump and, as you do, kick your legs out and swing your hands above your head. To increase the resistance, why not try this exercise in the pool? You may not be as fast as you are on dry land, but it will help tone your muscles due to the water resistance. Jumping jacks for joy! High knees