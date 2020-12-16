5 easy-to-implement workouts to get you through the festive season

The festive season can play havoc with your diet and exercise routines. With busy schedules, indulgent meals and festivities, it’s not surprising that our fitness often gets neglected. But there are ways to enjoy the celebrations and maintain your focus. Former Springbok rugby player, Stefan Terblanche, shares five fitness ideas that you can squeeze in without missing out on the fun. Mix it up

Rest is vital for our bodies so don’t be concerned about reducing or taking a break from your regular routine.

Do something different and you may be surprised to see how well your body reacts.

I do this often, even during the year!

To give you some ideas, when you are in a new town take part in their local Parkrun.

Also, look online to see if there are any other events in the area – you may end up doing something out of your comfort zone and having lots of fun!

Play with the kids

During the holiday season, you’re probably going to be around more children – whether they are your own or your nieces and nephews.

Feed off their holiday excitement and take them to the beach or to the park for a walk.

This is a great form of exercise and you’ll be surprised at the end of the day just how many steps you’ve actually done.

So take advantage of your children’s boundless energy – their health and well-being is also important and exercising with them is an excellent way to get them fit while instilling great values and habits for them too.

Smash it with a HIIT workout

Even if your schedule is hectic, you should be able to squeeze in a snappy, simple 20 to 30 minute workout each day and that’s all you need.

Try High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). These short bursts of exercise give you a maximum-effort micro workout with a fast recovery time.

HIIT sessions burn more calories than a longer workout and there are lots of different programmes available online so pick one (or more) and work this training into your morning or evening routine.

Create an improvised gym

If you’re away from home, create a workout circuit in the back garden or at the beach.

You don’t need any equipment, only your own bodyweight.

Alternate running or skipping with fat-burning, muscle-building exercises such as push-ups, squats, star jumps, crunches, lunges and burpees.

You could even bench press the kids!

Organise a family 5km

Share your infectious energy for exercise with your family and organise a family fun run or walk.

Though running gets a bad rap from many, it is still one of the best full-body workouts and depending on your family’s fitness and age, you can scale it up or down.

You can also get in some extra work by scooping up the kids when they get tired. You may just start a new family tradition!

Whatever you do to improvise an exercise routine this holiday season, remember to look after your body from the inside out with the right diet and supplements.

Stefan says that collagen is a powerful tool for daily maintenance, healing and repairing the hard-working parts of your body. It’s also great for gut health.

“I take collagen granules every morning as it offers so may health benefits including recovery after exercise.”

He concludes, “So, take a break, rest and make sure you eat well, get enough sleep, enjoy the sunshine and incorporate a scoop of collagen into your daily routine.

“And if you are looking for the perfect gift for someone who has everything, give them collagen.

“It’s a gift that has massive health benefits – and it definitely packs more punch than another pair of socks!”