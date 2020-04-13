5 exercise routines to try at home

It’s important that we stay active, but it's even more important to do so during lockdown.

Fulufhelo Siphuma, a wellness specialist says that it's important, during this time, to stay fit and active to boost your immune system.

"Exercise plays a pivotal role in boosting our immune system that protects us from viral outbreaks" she says.





Adding that exercise is also known for its mood boosting abilities.





For those who have been active for a while, she says,it's the best way to maintain all the gains you’ve made from months or even years of training.





Here are some of the exercises she suggests you should be doing to keep active.





Plank hop to squat





Assume a high plank position. Explosively thrust your hip forward, "jumping" your feet to the outside of your hands. Slightly elevate your torso so it's straight and your knees are bent 90 degrees. Jump back to a plank. Do this for 45 seconds.

Squat hold





Stand with your feet shoulder width apart. Push your hips back and bend your knees, squatting as low as you can while keeping your torso straight. Hold this position for 30 seconds.

Single leg pushup





Assume a pushup position with your arms straight and hands below and slightly wider than your shoulders. Raise your left foot. Bend your elbows and lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor. Pause, and push your body back up. Do all your reps with your left leg elevated, then repeat with your right leg elevated. Do 8 reps per leg.

Step through lunges





Assume a lunge position with your right leg forward, your right knee bent 90 degrees. Now take a big step forward with your left foot, dropping again into a lunge position, this time with your left leg forward. Step back to return to the initial lunge position. That's 1 rep, Do all your reps, then switch legs and repeat. Do 8 reps per leg.





High plank with shoulder tap





Assume a push up position with your arms straight and hands below and slightly wider than your shoulders. Keep your body straight as you raise your left hand and bring it up to touch your right shoulder. As you do, don't let your hips shift. Place your hand back on the floor. Repeat with your right hand and left shoulder. Do 12 reps per side.



