5 fitness-inspired gift ideas for Christmas

Holiday gift buying season is in full swing. If you don’t know what to gift your friends and family, remember that good health is the gift that keeps on giving. So why not simplify your holiday shopping list with these healthy holiday gift ideas that can help your loved ones kick-start and maintain their healthy resolutions in 2021? BodyGym -Loot Make the BodyGym Core System your resolution solution. Like a home gym in your hands this popular resistance-band workout lets you perform dozens of gym-quality exercises practically anywhere. Its simple snap-together bar and easy-to-adjust resistance band allows you to customize your workout to the level that's right for you. Fitness Mask

Working out in a mask is totally possible, particularly when it's designed by the experts at UnderArmour. This mask fits perfectly, has skin-cooling technology, and is both protective yet easy to breathe in.

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch

The FitBit Versa 3 is one of FitBit’s newest, most advanced models, and includes a built-in GPS, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, sleep scoring functionality, voice assistance, and over six-days of battery life on a single charge.

Deerma USB Portable Mini Smoothie Juicer and Blender With Drinking Lid- Loot

With a 400ml capacity cup it is large enough for your favourite smoothies but compact enough to fit into your handbag, baby bag or gym bag. The mini blender can be taken anywhere and it has four leak-proof protections, which are in the cup mouth, switch, charging interface, and motor shaft, which guarantees the leak-proof of the bottle so you can keep your ingredients in it while you travel.

Adjustable Posture Corrector & Back Support Belt- Loot

With all the sitting that we have been doing this year, good posture is essential. This device relieves the pain from poor posture and realigns your spine to the perfect position with Posture Support.

This unique support aligns the neck, shoulders and spine and eases muscle strain and pain caused by poor posture.Just slip it on and adjust to your custom fit. Unlike bulky back braces, the support is so breathable it’s virtually undetectable.For women and men. Size: 110-125cm.