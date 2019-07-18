View this post on Instagram
Oh, hell yes!! You've gotta try this! ♦️Like and Tag a partner♦️
You want tight thighs, here you go! 😬😍 I told you to stop playin, it’s the second half of the year. You better go hard! 💪🏾😈😤 Remember to pair exercise with good nutrition for better results! @danpro_danone’s got all the protein babe! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #fuelyourpassion #legs #gohard
Come flow with me on @alo.moves My class Open Heart Vinyasa is A 20 minute class focused on upending up the heart. The class is great for beginners-moderate yogis. Also check out my series Chakra Soundbath. Enjoy yoga in the comfort of your home or anywhere that you would like to flow. . . Check out the link in my bio
GLUTES 🔥 Smith only! When I’m traveling I most often use Airbnb and look for places that has at least some kind of gym. I find the most common equipment in small apartment gyms is dumbbells, smith machine and maybe a cable if lucky! So I have to use my imagination and work with what I got! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With that being said, here’s a full peach/leg sess using only the smith machine. ⚠️ Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps of each exercise and use a weight that allows you to do those reps but not 2-3-4 more. ⚠️ If you can do that, up your weights! Let me know if you like the in video tips ☺️💗 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨ Outfit is @celestialbodiez 🎧 Song: Halsey - Now or never r3hab Remix.
Always train with intent 💯 Establish what you want and consume your mind with those thoughts 💭 Create the plan and then visualise the desired outcome 💥 Do this so much where it gets to the point that you feel like you’ve already achieved it 🏆 This sounds simple in theory . but if you actually put it into action you will find that your whole world will change 🙏. . This was today’s lower body session: 1. Squats 3x5 2. Deadlifts 8,5,3 3a. Bulgarian Split Squats 3x8 3b. Barbell Glute Bridge 3x8 4. Belt Squats 3x10 #buildprogram . SONG 🎧 The Underground by Cody Martin
