Here are some of the influencers who you can follow to help you reach your fitness goals. Picture: Pexels
Following fitness influencers  who post pictures of their rock hard abs with captions about their workouts, videos of themselves dead-lifting twice their weight, doing push ups or nailing a yoga headstand could motivate you to break a sweat.

Here are some of the influencers you can follow to help you reach your fitness goals. 

Fit Couple Guide:

Follow this couple for a practical exercise routine.

Oh, hell yes!! You've gotta try this! ♦️Like and Tag a partner♦️

Nomvula Khuzwayo:

Truth! We all have lazy days and we don't want to go to the gym. Khuzwayo's Instagram won't let you have a lazy day. 

 


P H Y L L I C I A:

She is known as a yoga goddess. If you want to perfect your pose, she is your go-to girl.


Linn Lowes:

If you are looking for someone who can talk you through the leg day, then Linna Lowes is your girl. 

GLUTES 🔥 Smith only! When I'm traveling I most often use Airbnb and look for places that has at least some kind of gym. I find the most common equipment in small apartment gyms is dumbbells, smith machine and maybe a cable if lucky! So I have to use my imagination and work with what I got! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With that being said, here's a full peach/leg sess using only the smith machine. ⚠️ Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps of each exercise and use a weight that allows you to do those reps but not 2-3-4 more. ⚠️ If you can do that, up your weights! Let me know if you like the in video tips ☺️💗

Stephanie Sanzo:

Stephanie Sanzo's weight lifting will make you wish you had started earlier with weights.
  