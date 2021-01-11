5 no-equipment workouts to try from the comfort of your home

Is becoming healthier and fitter among your New Year’s resolutions? Then, nothing should stop you from burning those calories and achieving the body of your dreams. Many people plan to continue working out from the comfort of their homes as the pandemic stole their chances of working out in the gym the usual way. Here are five no-equipment workouts you can do at home. Crunches

Crunches are one of the most common forms of abdominal exercise that target your abs and core muscle group.

It helps to strengthen and tone your abdominal muscles and obliques. This is helpful, especially if you are trying to achieve a six-pack.

There are different types of crunches that one can do at home and these include wiper crunch, reverse crunch, Russian crunch and bicycle crunch.

Lunges

Lunges are considered to be one of the most popular lower body exercises for people of all ages, from reverse lunges to side lunges and walking lunges to twist lunges. Lunges target the lower body's large muscle groups. This increases your metabolism and helps you lose weight much quicker.

Squats

Squats are good for strengthening the lower body as they target the back, hips and extend to the knee joint. They are loved by many people as they tone and strengthen your back.

Planks

Are you aiming for a flat stomach? Then planks are the ones for you. They are similar to push-ups.

Planks are very effective and strengthen your muscles, helping you to develop a good posture.

Push-ups

Push-ups are very good for building your upper body strength. This workout targets your chest, shoulders, triceps and pectoral muscles.

They can also strengthen the lower back and core by pulling in the abdominal muscles. All you have to do is be in an elevated position with the support of your arms from the ground.