5 tips to get the most out of your virtual workout

Virtual workouts have been our best companion for motivation during the pandemic. Despite this, there are days when we are less motivated due to factors such as our surroundings, mood, or timing – which can lead to us not getting the most out of our workouts.

Here are five tips that might help you get the most out of your workout session: Establish a consistent schedule Pick a time that works best for you and stick to it. The more you stick to your workout routine, the more your body will become accustomed to working out at that particular time.

Have an accountability partner When it comes to individual workout sessions, we occasionally slack because there is no one to hold us accountable. Invite a friend, sibling, or partner to join you for that extra push and motivation. Use a larger screen

Opt for a TV instead of a laptop or smartphone. A larger screen may motivate you by creating the illusion that you are in the same room as the other people in the YouTube video or workout class. Allocate a unique space for your sessions Allocating a unique space notes that you're intentional about your work outs. Avoid using the same spot where you spend most of your time. If your workstation is in your bedroom, move to other rooms in the house.