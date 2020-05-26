5 ways to retain muscle without gym equipment

Just because gyms are now closed in an attempt to flatten the curve of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, doesn't mean that your workout regime has to suffer.





Building muscle at home is possible and anyone can achieve their muscle gain goal - all it takes is a little creativity and a commitment to workout regularly. In fact, you can build muscle, lose fat and get in the best shape of your life without even walking out the door.





Building muscle can be a combination of a good diet, commitment and good sleep.





According to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, sleeping for five hours, as opposed to eight hours, per night for just one week cuts muscle-building testosterone levels by a whopping 10 to 15 percent.





Khethiwe Mlangeni, co-founder of PopUpGym, a lifestyle brand aimed at the health and fitness of women and children says there are creative ways of retaining your muscles without gym equipment. "I believe that exercise is not limited to a gym, but it can be done anywhere and anytime."





Here’s your fix: Follow these five tips from Mlangeni to pack muscle without weights.





The first step to retain muscles without a gym is to create a fit-schedule with dates and times when you plan to exercise and the trick is to stick to it.





The next step to retain muscle is to exercise using your own body weight. The following bodyweight exercises require no equipment at all and can help you to achieve your muscle-building goals. The exercises include Squats, Lunges, Push-Ups, Sit-Ups, Burpees and Mountain Climbers.





If you feel that performing bodyweight exercises alone is not enough you can use a stable chair or ottoman to work for different muscle groups. Exercises that can be performed using a chair can include Tricep-Dips, Single Leg-Lunge, Elbow Planks, and Push-Ups.





Another way to retain your muscles without gym equipment is to use home-made weights. 500ml, 750ml, 1L or 2L bottles filled with water work well as weights. As long as you have two bottles that are the same size.



