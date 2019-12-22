6 gift ideas for the health-conscious friend









Simplify your holiday shopping list with these healthy holiday gift ideas that can help your loved ones kick start their healthy resolutions in 2020. Picture: File Holiday gift-buying season is in full swing. If you don’t know what to gift your friends and family members, you can remember that health is the gift that keeps on giving. So why not simplify your holiday shopping list with these healthy holiday gift ideas that can help your loved ones kick start their healthy resolutions in 2020.



Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch (R4,199) The watch is designed to be your personal health and fitness companion. Which is best for anyone who wants a healthier lifestyle. It has daily stats and progress, personalised insights and goal reminders right on your watch. The watch is suitable for all ages and has different colours.

Morphy Richards Blend Express Jug Blender (R799) People trying to lose weight often skip the morning meal and end up snacking on food in larger amounts between meals. To avoid this, experts advise having smoothies made of excellent fruits and flavors so that you stay full for a long time. This healthy gift will let you blend and drink from the same beaker, quick and easy drinks solution for those on the go – perfect for smoothies and shakes.

BNETA Bluetooth Smart Body Scale (R799)

With ‘Feelfit’ App, you can easily record & manage & share body health data. The supporting Feelfit App can be downloaded for free from Google Play or Apple Store.

These include your weight, Body Mass Index, Body Water, Metabolic Age, Basal Metabolic Rate, Bone Mass, Visceral Fat, Skeletal Muscle, Protein, Subcutaneous Fat, Body Fat, Muscle Mass and Fat-Free Body Weight.

Seagull Altitude Mini Trampoline (96cm) (R543)

Cardio exercise, such as jumping, builds your aerobic endurance and keeps your heart strong and healthy. This is perfect for small to medium back yards. It's perfect reason exercise normal.



Radio Sculpting Fat Burner (R564)

The Radio Sculpting-Slimming instrument is a high technology body sculpting product, which is developed on the base of physics principles and ergonomics combined with modern microelectronic technology.

It is controlled by a microprocessor and has six different sets of auto body sculpting modes. It produces impulse waves of different frequencies and intensities.

Vibro Shape Belt ( R743)

Slimming belts are very polpour. Many people want to make sure that they get their nipped and tucked stomachs. The slimming belt provides heated massage with a clockwise and counter-clockwise motion.

You can use the device while lying down, watching TV, sitting at the computer, spending time with your family, working, cooking or simply resting. It works with shoulders, hips, abs, thighs, buns, arms and calves.



