6 ways to make your 2020 New Year's fitness resolution last









6 ways to make your 2020 New Year's fitness resolution last. Picture: Nathan Cowley from Pexels As the second week of January kicks in, many new year’s resolutions will slowly fall to the wayside, including your goal of becoming fit and healthy.

But it doesn’t have to be that way, says Ceri Hannan, Virgin Active South Africa’s National Product Development Manager.

This year, set yourself some attainable goals and take small steps to become your best self. Hannan shares six easy ways to start.





1. Count every step

Record your daily steps with a wearable fitness device or your smartphone (just make sure to take it everywhere!). And while the elevator or escalator may save you time, taking the stairs will up your heart rate and increase your steps. As your daily steps increase, you won’t stop walking to reach the next level.





2. Drink more water

Your body is made up of 60% water, which helps maintain digestion and body temperature, and absorb nutrients. Skip the carbonated drinks and keep a refillable water bottle at your desk or in your bag.





3. Mix it up

Join an exercise class (or two!) with a friend to keep motivated and really drive results. Whether you prefer stretching out in a yoga or pilates class or hopping on a bike in a Ride class, Virgin Active’s group exercise classes are designed for all fitness levels.





4. Build your core

Make a habit to flex your stomach muscles before you get out of bed in the morning. Lay on your back and pull your stomach toward your spine, lift your pelvis gently then lower it again. Repeat 15 times each day for a strong core.





5. Breathe in deeply

Very few of us breathe correctly. Do this simple exercise twice a day to improve blood flow, digestion, posture and more: Take air in through your nose for 2 seconds and fill your stomach, then breathe out slowly through your lips.





6. Track your progress