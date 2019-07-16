For some stars, such as Cassper Nyovest, their abs are a badge of honor for their work.. Picture: Twitter
Even celebrities put in a good amount of time at the gym and the results speak for themselves.
It's common knowledge that summer bodies are made in winter; truth is - it's not that easy to brave the cold every day with the hope to be summer ready. 

But for celebrities putting time into working out is an absolute must, especially if they want to make some headway in the industry. 

Here are some celebrities who have abs as a badge of honour for their work.

Cassper Nyovest 

We have seen him sweat it out at the gym and the results are breathtaking.

Connie Ferguson

Connie Ferguson,49, proves that women actually get sexier with age. 


Jada Pinkett Smith

At 43, Jada Pinkett Smith has killer abs. Get inspired by trying a celebrity fitness routine.

That three generational thing✨

Halle Berry

Actress Halle Berry has been looking freaking fantastic, probably since birth, and we can't ague that.

It’s #FitnessFriday once again. Today I’m gonna share with you a few exercises that I do that you can do at home. Over the years I have enjoyed learning to box and shadow box as a way of mixing up my workout regime. The first exercise is shadow boxing with a sprawl. It’s good for the upper body, core and lungs. It’s also low impact and calorie burning. The second exercise is shadow boxing with a sit up. This is also a nice way to build upper body strength and the core! And trust me those punches get heavy after a while. If you wanna get extra with it you can add light weights. If you don’t have weights grab water bottles or even cans of soup. It works, I promise you! I do 10 to 20 reps of each one with a minimum of 10 rounds. However you can modify the reps and rounds based on your fitness level. Swipe once to see the shadow boxing with a sprawl and swipe again to see shadow boxing with a sit-up. Have fun! 💪🏽❤️ #FitnessFridayHB

Jenna Dewan 

Jenna Dewan's body is enough to send you straight to the gym. 

Bring it summer 🌞

Siv Ngesi 

Siv Ngesi's abs have gotten ladies drooling over him. His gym routine is impressive as well.


Zac Efron

Zac Efron has always been on the leader board when it come to abs.  