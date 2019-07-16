View this post on Instagram
@champagnepapi started the trend, i just followed suit. #RappersTrapping
A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on
View this post on Instagram
The way I didn’t feel like going to gym today after a long day at work!😩 But we made a pact with my sisters that we will pull each other up when we feel like slacking! Cava my little victory dance after conquering @mzi_wa_choko6 ‘s class at @fightclubsa Honeydew!💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 By the way that’s my attempt at the nae nae!😂🙈 Operation kapha kapha kapha in full swing!😬💪🏾❤️ #operationnoflabbyarms #gotsofalayobatlang #packsquad #TheQueens #YearOfTheQueen #4to49 #GeminiSeason
A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) on
View this post on Instagram
That three generational thing✨
A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on
View this post on Instagram
It’s #FitnessFriday once again. Today I’m gonna share with you a few exercises that I do that you can do at home. Over the years I have enjoyed learning to box and shadow box as a way of mixing up my workout regime. The first exercise is shadow boxing with a sprawl. It’s good for the upper body, core and lungs. It’s also low impact and calorie burning. The second exercise is shadow boxing with a sit up. This is also a nice way to build upper body strength and the core! And trust me those punches get heavy after a while. If you wanna get extra with it you can add light weights. If you don’t have weights grab water bottles or even cans of soup. It works, I promise you! I do 10 to 20 reps of each one with a minimum of 10 rounds. However you can modify the reps and rounds based on your fitness level. Swipe once to see the shadow boxing with a sprawl and swipe again to see shadow boxing with a sit-up. Have fun! 💪🏽❤️ #FitnessFridayHB
A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on