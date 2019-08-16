Planking: Hold a plank position, drawing the abs in and keeping the hips raised but not above the back. Picture: Pexels

It's often said that sex is the ultimate exercise, but did you know there are exercises that can improve your sex life?



Not only are these workouts great for your lifestyle but they will also make your bedroom life a lot more interesting.





Chair squats





Stand holding onto the back of a chair. Raise onto the balls of your feet and bend your knees keeping the back straight as if sliding down a wall. Hold this position and tuck your pelvis under your body as if you are trying to tuck your pubic bone up towards your navel.





Plank

Hold a plank position, drawing the abs in and keeping the hips raised but not above the back. Draw the shoulders away from the ears and hold.

Practicing yoga

Yoga will give you better sex by allowing your body to get into creative positions for maximum pleasure during intercourse.





Fast walking

In a study of 31 000 men over age 50, Harvard researchers found that aerobic exercise resulted in a 30 percent lower risk of erectile dysfunction (ED)





Swimming





Since sexual activity can be an act of endurance, long-distance swimming can keep you going.





Interval training





Doing interval training will increase your stamina and endurance, making it a perfect exercise for sex.





Glute bridge





Glute bridges not only work the pelvic floor, they also help your hamstrings and glutes so you can thrust better, providing more pleasure for you