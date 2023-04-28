A comprehensive guide to what’s trending in the world of health and wellness

In recent years, the fitness industry has seen a significant rise in popularity, with more and more people looking to lead a healthier lifestyle. With the help of Google search data, Bulk.com fitness experts analysed which fitness and diet trends are the fastest growing in popularity this year.

Picture: LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR/ Unsplash 12 – 3 – 30 workout The 12-3-30 exercise involves walking on a treadmill for 30 minutes at 3 miles per hour with an incline of 12. Since 2022, there has been a 140% rise in search volume because of this viral trend, which first gained popularity on TikTok and then grew to other parts of the internet.

The exercise has received high praise from many fitness enthusiasts for its effectiveness in boosting endurance, building strength, and burning fat. 75 Hard Challenge Another TikTok fitness fad that Andy Frisella, an author, and podcaster, invented in 2019 is the 75 Hard Challenge.

Searches for this fitness trend have increased by 77% as of the beginning of 2023. The goal of this 75-day "transformative mental toughness programme" is to adhere to the following six rules: Maintain any diet, abstain from alcohol and cheat meals, perform two 45-minute workouts each day —one of which must be outside — drink 4.5 litres of water, document your progress every day with a photo, and read 10 pages of a motivational or informative non-fiction book each day. You must start over on day 1 if you fail any of these. According to Frisella, you will emerge as "the hardest, most disciplined person" Carnivore Diet

The carnivore diet is a severe diet that only permits the consumption of meat, fish, and other animal products such as eggs and dairy products. It is similar to the ketogenic diet in that fats and proteins are the main sources of calories, but it is more stringent because it forbids the consumption of fruits and vegetables and contains no carbohydrates. It has been a somewhat contentious diet, with many believing it helped with weight loss. Others cite muscle building, mood and energy improvement, and in some cases, the healing of mental and physical medical problems. HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training)

Due to excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), which can increase calorie burn for up to 24 hours after a HIIT workout, one of the benefits of HIIT workouts is that you just need to complete a 20-minute workout to receive the fitness and health benefits. Functional Fitness Training Functional Fitness Training consists of strength-training regimens that prepare the body for regular activities. This includes bending, twisting, pushing, tugging, crouching, and hauling, among other activities. This training prepares people for daily life and the stressors that our bodies are continually subjected to.

Callisthenics

Callisthenics is a type of exercise that involves using one's body weight as resistance to increase strength, flexibility, and endurance. It's an exercise that doesn't require any equipment and can be done anywhere, making it a popular alternative for people who want to keep fit and active without going to the gym. Mobility Training

Mobility training is an exercise that focuses on improving the range of motion, flexibility, and stability of joints and muscles. It can help improve physical performance, prevent injury, and alleviate pain and discomfort. Body Weight Training Bodyweight training is a type of exercise in which you use your body weight as resistance to improve your strength, flexibility, and endurance. Bodyweight training has the advantage of being easily adaptable to any fitness level, from beginner to advanced, making it a versatile and effective type of exercise for people of all ages and abilities.

Primal Movement Primal movements, which include squatting, lunging, pushing, pulling, bending, twisting, and gait (walking, running, and jumping), are the basic human movements that our bodies were built to carry out. These primal motions are crucial for developing functional strength, mobility, and coordination and are frequently included in exercise regimens to enhance physical performance and lower the risk of injury. According to a spokesperson from Bulk.com, the fitness industry is constantly progressing, and new trends reflect our constantly evolving comprehension of the human body and how to maintain its health.