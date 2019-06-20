'Hello' hitmaker Adele has reportedly been training with Ayda Field and working out with Reformer Pilates as part of her fitness drive. Picture: File

Adele has reportedly been training with Ayda Field and working out with Reformer Pilates as part of her fitness drive.



The 'Hello' hitmaker is said to have taken up Reformer Pilates with Robbie Williams' wife and although she's already lost more than a stone through her new health regime, she's focused on "enjoying herself".





An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo.





"She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her. It's a bonus that she has shifted some weight.





"Her mates are glad she's letting loose and there's nothing but good feelings towards her. She's got a new lease of life."





Meanwhile Adele - who split from husband Simon Konecki earlier this year - admitted she cried as she watched the Spice Girls live over the weekend.





She was one of thousands of people in attendance as the 'Wannabe' group - made up of Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner - played their final reunion show at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, and she admitted it was a very emotional experience.





The 31-year-old singer wrote on Instagram: "Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest I cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10-year-old self.





"It's no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back.





"I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can't believe how far I've come.



