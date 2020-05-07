Advice from a personal trainer: 2 ways to help achieve your fitness goals

Before lockdown, many people had fitness and health goals. However, with unprecedented times, sticking to the goals they made may be a little hard.

However, experts say this is the best time to keep healthy and active.

Easier said than done? Let us help you with two tips to stay fit and healthy from Nomonde Kralo, a personal trainer from Virgin Active.





For any of your health goals to work you need to prioritise fitness and nutrition, says Kralo. “During this time, it’s important to prioritise nutrition, not just to get fitness results but to keep healthy,” she adds.





Breakfast is the most important meal, but sometimes it’s easy to ignore it, says Kralo. And when we pick out breakfast meals, we should remember that it should be able to sustain us until lunch, give us energy. It should be low sugar, because high sugar in your breakfast is a big no, she advises.





The go to meal can be, Oats because of it’s endless benefits such as weight loss, reduced risk of heart disease and it lowers blood sugar.





Some options for preparing can be:

●Cup/Half cup of oats, depending on how many people you preparing for

●Chopped banana

●Chopped apple

●Almond milk-low calories, dairy free,high calcium

●Cinnamon is the key, full of antioxidants

And then you mix all together, you cook it 1-2minutes depending on how you want your apple to be, crunchy or smooth.

When it's ready you put it in your bowl, put a spoon of almond peanut butter, then enjoy your oats.

Or a spiller way to prepare it, cook your oats, dish in a bowl and add fat free yoghurt, cinnamon ,fruit on top with berries .





According to the World Health Organization, adults aged 18–64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week. Alternatively, do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity





Kralo says, for fat burning or to help your body stay mobile and function, perform the following circuits 1-2 times a week:





●30 seconds: as many reps as possible

●10 seconds rest





1.Sit-through side to side: Start in an elevated plank position, but with your feet spread apart. Then lift one of your hands, and move the opposite leg inward under your body and extend it out to the side.





2.Mountain climber: Get down on the floor on your hands and knees. Extend your legs out behind you, balancing on the hands and toes. Place your hands directly under your shoulders with your fingers facing forward and slightly outward. Keep your core engaged by squeezing your stomach muscles





3.Floor crunch: Lie down on the floor on your back and bend your knees, placing your hands behind your head or across your chest.Pull your belly button towards your spine in preparation for the movement.

Slowly contract your abdominals, bringing your shoulder blades about 1 or 2 inches off the floor.





4.Push ups: Pack your elbow away from you,engage your core ,push ground away from you, if you are a beginner don’t be afraid to put your knees on the floor.



