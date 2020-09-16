Boity Thulo serves summer body goals as she shares weight loss journey

TV personality Boity Thulo has been in the limelight for a decade. Among other things she is known for, her body is high on the list. Remember her bare-butt image that broke the internet in 2014 when she did a nude photo shoot for a magazine? Boity was also voted Mzansi's Sexiest Woman back in 2011. The rapper was so passionate about keeping her body in shape, she even launched a weight-loss pill. Recently, she earned her fans’ praise when she revealed her bikini-ready body on Instagram, showing how successful her weight-loss journey has been. View this post on Instagram It’s the comeback for me. 😅😍👑🔥💫❤️ #ShesBack 💇🏾‍♀️: @queensstudio_sa #BoityPinkSapphire #OwnYourThrone👑 A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on Sep 12, 2020 at 2:02am PDT However, her journey was not a walk in the park. When the star gained weight, she said she felt insecure and was petrified of being cyberbullied over her weight gain.

During an interview with Drum magazine, Boity said her busy work schedule left little or no time for gym, which resulted in her gaining weight.

“Last year I didn’t post any bikini pictures because I was feeling fat and my clothes really didn’t fit. People who say ‘a little bit of weight gain’ are being kind. I’ve gained a lot of weight. My mom even disses me a few times on the TV show about it.

“It’s something I’m very insecure about. I even got rid of my scale when I saw how much weight I gained. But I’m working on getting my body back," she revealed.

While she was battling with her weight gain, her fans didn’t let her forget she was carrying those extra kilograms, posting comments and sending DMs.

The star had a clap back on Twitter saying, "Yes, guys, I’m fully aware that I’ve gained weight. It happens. My work schedule has become intense and I fell off. But I’m back at it. And the #SummerBodyGoals journey continues."

The star says she has been running, going to the gym and has started eating healthier. She believes that diet is more important.