Bontle Modiselle launches new dance studio

Congratulations are in order as actress, television presenter and dance sensation Bontle Modiselle announces the opening of her new dance studio in Maboneng. The new home of fitness and dance will officially open its doors in January.

Taking to social media on Friday, the Soweto born star shared the exciting news with over 2.7 million fans. She wrote: “Guys! Your girl has officially opened her own damn dance studio! “I am so proud of my career, everything I have achieved and all of the incredible milestones I have had along the way – but this moment is a real highlight for me.

“Creating a home for dance, and growing the community which has given me so much is honestly a dream come true. I’ve cried many tears and I’m still in disbelief, but it’s real. I couldn’t be prouder to start this journey with @hallmark_house_hotel and @steynent. 💛” “This is the beginning of the big dream – this studio is for anyone who wants to be in a space where they can just be!” said Modiselle. She said: “The studio is a home of expression, home of love and a home of freedom.

“I’ve always felt like my life’s work has been to teach, then at a point, a studio became a dream of mine because the spiritual relationship I have with dancing is one that I feel I need to share.” The star also hinted at “another surprise” as she continued to tease fans on her next big move. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bontle | MaAfrika (@bontle.modiselle) As Mzansi wait for another big announcement, fans and industry friends took to different social media platforms to congratulate Modiselle on this spectacular milestone.

“Congratulations Mama!!! 🙌🏾🔥,” said radio and television host Luthando “Lootlove” Shosha. “Finally 🔥🔥 been waiting 🔥congratulations and I’m so excited,” said dancer and social media star Thobeka Maphumulo. “Super proud of you my baby 😍😍😍😍 @bontle.modiselle. Up up & up. 🪔🚀🚀🚀📿🕯️💫✨🙏🏻 🔥🔥🔥Asbonge,” said multi-award winning actress and model Refilwe Modiselle.