Can people who are not athletes consume creatine?

Creatine is one of the most popular and well-researched dietary supplements available today. While it is widely popular among body-builders and athletes, creatine offers a range of benefits for non-gym goers as well. Here are some of the benefits that creatine can provide to those who do not frequent the gym.

1. Brain health: Creatine has been found to enhance cognitive ability and memory retention in individuals who consume it regularly. Several studies have shown that creatine can promote brain cell growth and aid in the transmission of neural signals, leading to better concentration and alertness. 2. Increased stamina: Creatine has been found to improve endurance, especially during high-intensity activities such as running, swimming, or cycling. Creatine provides an additional supply of energy to the muscles, allowing individuals to work out longer and with greater intensity, making it ideal for endurance activities. 3. Improved general health: Creatine also has several general health benefits, including reducing the risk of certain diseases such as Parkinson’s, Huntington's, and ALS. It is also known to assist in improving the uptake of glucose by the muscles and managing diabetes.

4. Muscle mass maintenance: Creatine is known to assist in the maintenance of muscle mass in older adults, ensuring that they maintain their strength and mobility. 5. Reduced muscle damage: Creatine helps reduce muscle damage caused due to physical activity or injury. By improving recovery time and reducing inflammation, people stand a better chance of staying active while recovering quickly after injury. Read the latest issue of IOL Health digital magazine here.

Creatine is a dietary supplement that can be used for increasing strength, improving muscular endurance, and increasing energy levels. It is commonly used by athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and body-builders. However, research shows that creatine can also benefit people who are not gym-goers. According to Bodyscience creatine is considered safe for consumption by most people. It is a natural substance found in the body, mainly in muscle cells.

Some studies have shown that it may help in boosting brain function, improve heart health, and reduce the risk of neurological diseases. Additionally, creatine has been shown to have benefits for vegetarians and vegans, who may have lower levels of creatine in their bodies. To get the benefits of creatine, one can consume it in the form of a supplement. It is essential to drink plenty of water while taking creatine and to follow the instructions on the label.