Falke is hosting The Falke Spring Trail Run on September 1.



Well known sock brand, Falke is set to welcome the next season in style by hosting the spring trail run at Knorhoek wine farm on September 1.

With an option of two distances to choose from, the whole family can join in on a lovely morning run in the winelands.

The trail will be unique to the event as they are normally not open to the public. Runners can look forward to a climb in the forest just above the cellar - with various trails bringing you back to the finish. These are supposedly not easy routes, but well worth every kilometer.





Registration starts promptly at 7.30am at Knorhoek wine farm. Staggered race starts will see the longest distance of 11km start at 8.30am and the 6km at 8.45am.





There will be two distances to choose from, the whole family can join in on a lovely morning run in the winelands. Picture: Supplied





Timing for all events will be done with Amarider Trail Tags. No tag, no time. Tags can be rented or bought on race day.





Medals will be given to all finishers and there will be a refreshment station and recovery massages will be available on both routes. There will be Knorhoek wine and Falke prizes for the winners - the top three male and females of each distance - as well as in a lucky draw.





The latest Falke running, cycling and hiking sock ranges are available online at www.falke.co.za



