Chris Hemsworth. Picture: Instagram

Chris Hemsworth is set to launch his own health and fitness app named Centr next month. On Wednesday, the "Thor" star announced the launch his own app, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Centr boasts meal plans, daily workouts, meditations and access to a "24/7 community offering support, extra tips and exclusive behind-the-scenes extras".

The app, which will launch globally in February, can be customised to suit any fitness level, dietary preference or lifestyle.

Hemsworth promised that the app will "help you develop a healthier body, stronger mind, and a happier life".

We're all different, but with one inherent power in common: the choice to be a work in progress. #SOON pic.twitter.com/JVdQxtC25l — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 20, 2019

Described as a personalised digital health and fitness programme, the app was created by Hemsworth and elite trainers, well-being experts, chefs and meditation teachers.

Excited to share @CentrFit which gives you the same team of world-class experts in health & well-being who have inspired me to live a healthier & happier life. Hope you can join us. #CentrOwner



Pre-order available now and will launch globally in February: https://t.co/P4fcaFABlN pic.twitter.com/B1FQfKg9NS — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 23, 2019

There is a stellar line-up behind the app - including fitness author and Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky, personal trainer Luke Zocchi, yoga instructor Tahl Rinksy and Dan Churchill.

Hemsworth took to social media on Wednesday revealed that he had been working on the app for some years.

We’re forever in flux. Forever building, forever in the making. #SOON pic.twitter.com/aG7tkcksOH — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 22, 2019

He added: "My goal was to build a program that takes the guesswork and excuses out of training, eating and living well. The app gives you access to the same team of world-class experts in health and well-being that I've been fortunate enough to learn from over the years."