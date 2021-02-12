Connie Ferguson is fitness goals. Here’s how she maintains her abs of steel

Media mogul and fitness enthusiast Connie Ferguson is looking healthy, sexier and younger as the years go by. One of her secrets to ageing well is daily exercise. Ferguson also won’t allow age to be an excuse. “Age is just a number. It's up to us how we look throughout the ages,” she said. Ferguson became a household name when she bagged the character of Karabo Moroka in the soapie Generations. Some of the things she has been consistent with have been maintaining her body and her looks. Here are three forms of exercises Ferguson uses. Boxfit

She loves this workout, which enhances your cardiovascular health. In a post, she detailed why she hated it at first.

"I have an ankle op and arthritis in the lower back, hip, knees, and the operated ankle. For a very long time, I hated any type of exercise that involved jumping because somehow I always hurt myself! Flash forward to today! I was so chuffed with myself for making it through @sinalonokele563 bag work section which included quite a few jumps! Awesome class!😬! #rentpaidinfull." she wrote.

Skipping workout

This one can be done anywhere and it’s easy to just pack the rope in your bag when you move locations.

Skipping ropes can strengthen your legs, butt, shoulders, belly and arms. On average, you can burn 200 calories in a 10 minutes session each day. It is more effective than brisk walking.

HIIT

It looks like Ferguson is a fan of high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

This form of exercise involves short bursts of intense exercise alternated with low-intensity recovery periods. Interestingly, it is perhaps the most time-efficient way to exercise. It’s a full body workout and when combined with traditional moderate-intensity exercise, can reduce body fat and waist circumference.