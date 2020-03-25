Corona who? Mariah Carey drips in Gucci and diamonds while working out
Mariah Carey, 49, brought on the laughs as she proved once again why she is the ultimate diva.
Posting an Instagram video of her working out, the singer is wearing a pair of chic gloves with a can of disinfectant spray propped up on the machine.
Her 2005 hit “It’s Like That” played in the background as she talked to the camera as she performs different versions of the track while hitting the elliptical.
“I came to work out ... quarantine's got me stressed out. Oh well, that's what's up now. Boy, I know you're watching me, so what's it gonna be?” she sings.
Her remix version is quite the stretch from what the original lyrics of her top 5 Billboard 100 song is. “I came to have a party, open up the Bacardi, feeling so hot tamale. Boy, I know you’re watching me so what’s it gonna be?”
Her funny approach to staying indoors is a glimmer of hope given that South Africans are preparing for lockdown as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Staying home & staying active with #demgloves! @jermainedupri
Other videos include one of the singer and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, washing their hands for 20 seconds.
Washing our hands to 20 seconds of Ol' Dirty Bastard! Stay safe everybody! ❤️
