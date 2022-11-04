Crocodile crawl your way into a healthy body

If you are an exercise enthusiast, gym freak or athlete, you are always looking to improve your performance. Crocodile crawling is the latest trend on social media among China’s elderly, who claim it cures back pain. Changing exercises every once in a while is a great way to increase performance and decrease the risk of injury in your exercise programme.

The “Crocodile Group” has taken over mainland social media with a crawling exercise that mimics the crocodile walk. It’s reported that every day, the group meets on a mountaintop running track, where they crawl like crocodiles while chanting rhythmic mantras, with the oldest member said to be 70 years of age. There is, however, a warning. Spotlight on China reports that Chen Xin, an orthopaedist from Peking University Third Hospital in Beijing, said that the crocodile crawling exercise is not advisable for patients with diabetes, hypertension and heart disease as doing this exercise will place more pressure on your heart than walking.

The crocodile crawl is an intense full-body workout. It doesn’t require special equipment or tools; you can do it anywhere. There are a few variations as to how to execute this exercise more efficiently. However, Nick Harris-Fry a journalist who has been covering health and fitness, explains how to do a croc crawl properly: Lie on the ground as though you were about to execute push-ups to begin the crocodile crawl exercise. Your toes and the tops of your feet should be touching the mat as you slide your feet back so your soles are facing up. Activate your abs and raise your hips high and keep your back from sagging! After that, start walking with your hands while keeping your feet in place.

I thought the croc crawl was a simpler version of a plank exercise, but it’s safe to say I was wrong, I didn’t even make it to the door.

