Fitness dancing videos are not just a social media trend but also a great way to get into the groove of exercising. Picture: REUTERS



Fitness dancing videos are not just a social media trend but also a great way to get into the groove of exercising.

Instead of just going to the gym to exercise the ordinary way, how about you hop on to a treadmill pump music on your earphones and dance on the treadmill while you are exercise? Or even better join a dance studio in your area and dance the fat away.









Fitness trainer Mapule Ndhlovu, often share her videos of how to master this moves.





She is one of the most loved, and celebrated certified personal and group exercise trainers in the country. She has been associated with some of the biggest brands such as Adidas and Shield.





The fitness queen hails from Alexandra in Joburg. A certified aerobics instructor and the first black female personal trainer





Through social media and her roles as brand ambassador, she inspires all who encounter her, with her vivacious personality and signature dance moves.























