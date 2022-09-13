Did you know exercising is also good for your skin?

It is hardly news that exercise is great for your overall health and mental wellbeing. Another motivation to get moving: regular exercise is one of the keys to healthy glowing skin.

If the benefits of regular exercise for your summer body aren’t enough to motivate you to wake up early, have you ever considered that working out is one of the best things you can do to keep beautiful, healthy skin. Whether you;re going for a hike or lifting weights at the gym, exercise will give you the confidence that comes with a no-filter complexion. Furthermore, now that the warmer weather has arrived, it is difficult to justify those ‘oh I don’t feel like it’ excuses, explains FOREO’s PR Manager for the MEA region, Daria Jelavic.

Healthy skin starts with a good workout; here’s why The hormonal changes brought on by stress are one of the many variables that contribute to skin outbreaks. But working up a sweat causes endorphins to be released, which in turn lowers stress levels and keeps you feeling and looking beautiful.

A clear complexion is achievable when accompanied with sufficient sleep, appropriate hydration, and a good skin diet. Post-workout-glow When you're drenched in sweat and your face is tomato red, it can be difficult to picture yourself glowing after working out.

However, increasing your heart rate causes more oxygen-rich blood to reach your skin's surface, giving you skin that is healthy-looking and radiant.

Contrary to popular belief, sweat is beneficial for acne. It provides your skin with an opportunity to get rid of the debris, oils, and toxins that block pores and cause acne. To prevent destroying all the good you’ve just done, remember to properly cleanse your skin before and after a workout. It's better to exercise on clean skin to stop any dirt or oil from the surface from penetrating deeper into your pores and causing damage.

This may be handled with a straightforward face wipe, and it’s simple to have a pack in your exercise bag. What actually matters is what happens following your training regimen. Stress can also be reduced through exercise.