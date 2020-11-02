Dress to beat the heat this summer

Exercising in hot weather puts extra stress on your body. If you don't take care when exercising in the heat, you risk serious illness. Both the exercise itself and the air temperature and humidity can increase your core body temperature. To help cool down, your body sends more blood to circulate through your skin. This leaves less blood for your muscles, which in turn increases your heart rate. If the humidity is also high, your body faces added stress because sweat doesn't readily evaporate from your skin. That pushes your body temperature even higher. There are many ways that one can cool your body, stopping exercising, and getting hydrated right away is one option. Or you can simply help your body by picking gym wear that helps you fight the hot weather. The new adidas Heat.RDY collection is powered by sweat-wicking fabrics that help athletes of all ages and abilities to train and perform at their peak in hot conditions. The collection’s timing is perfect, with warmer weather in South Africa and heatwaves predicted in the next few weeks.

Whether you are running or training outdoors or you’re back in the gym this collection is made for you. It’s guaranteed to help you any athlete keep cool during harsh weather conditions.

Besides its stylish look, it also will channel your beast mode, the adidas Heat.RDY collection has plenty of reasons why you should choose it.

Here are just a few reasons why you should add it to your exercise wardrobe:

It reacts to the body: Heat.RDY uses adidas’ latest body mapping technology to ensure precise placement of ventilation zones that keep the body cool when the heat rises.

It dries sweat fast: Intuitive hybrid yarns draw sweat away from the body and enhance the body’s own cooling process.

It lets you breathe: Lightweight fabrics encourage maximum airflow so athletes can maintain focus in hotter conditions, while the strategic placement of air gaps between fibres keep the body cool.

It doesn’t restrict: The collection is tailored with kinetic seaming and adaptive fit to enable more flexibility and ease of the moment.

Remember to stay hydrated before, during, and after exercise. Water regulates your body temperature and lubricates your joints. It helps transport nutrients to give you energy and keep you healthy.

If you’re feeling super motivated to update your fitness wardrobe after reading about Heat.RDY, sign up for early access to adidas Black Friday 2020 and you’ll be amongst the first to know about their special offers.