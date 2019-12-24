Fitness trends to expect in 2020









Wearables technology will definitely keep growing, with more people wanting to take control of their health and fitness. Picture: Pexels When it comes to fitness trends, 2019 was a year to remember.

According to a Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends for 2019 study published in the ACSM’s Health & Fitness Journal, thousands of surveyed fitness professionals ranked wearable and group training, as well as High-intensity interval training (HIIT), as some of the most popular fitness trends in 2019.

It's not that any of these things aren't great for us, but oftentimes the popularity just wanes overtime or the practice itself was never sustainable.





While trends may come and go, health experts are still advocating for healthy and physically active lives.





According to World Health Organization (WHO), adults aged 18–64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity.





When it comes to New Year's Resolution, Forbes says, come February 1, only 25 percent of people stay committed to their resolutions. By December, only 8% accomplish them.





So before you draw up your fitness resolutions, you might want to know what will trend in 2020.





From new classes and tech-driven trends to using genetics to inform workouts, the fitness industry trends of 2020 look very exciting.





Palesa Masiteng, wellness speaker, and founder of Model Fitness by Palesa Masiteng shares some of the fitness trends you cant expect in 2020 from





Wearables technology will definitely keep growing, with more people wanting to take control of their health and fitness.





Fitness accessories





The support that helps to get you in better form is always welcome. With this growing fitness industry, it’s important to continually innovate by offering consumers better options.





Yoga





A holistic approach to wellness will be a focus on being healthy overall; mind, body and soul. We live in an information and image overload era and slowing down should be of high priority to anyone living a balanced lifestyle.





HIIT





This high-intensity interval training program has always been popular amongst fitness enthusiasts seeking higher levels of training. With the growth in bespoke fitness facilities, offering a HIIT class is a sure way to keep many of your clientele happy. It’s quick and effective.





APP technology home workout programmes



