Gabisile Tshabalala on her weight loss journey

Television host Gabisile Tshabalala has opened up about her weight loss journey in an Instagram post.

“It's been almost a month since I started going to the gym again and I'm loving it. My body is reacting very well to the workouts. I must say it's not an easy journey but I had to prepare myself mentally first. I told myself that I am my own competition, I wanna do better than what Gabi did yesterday and I'm not quitting no matter what.”

Admitting to her unique weight loss journey and postpartum weight gain, Thsabalala said “unfortunately I'm not one of those lucky celeb moms who just snap back after giving birth. How I wish, mara (but) I must work and that's ok.”

According to the star, her pregnancy was not an easy one as well, but she endured because she was excited to meet her son.

"It wasn't the easiest of pregnancies but I did not despair, I waited patiently for my king to arrive, and now he is here. Shhhhh , did you hear that? The sound of a king landing, he is going to be great, he is going to be a leader, the head and not the tail and a respected man. The world was never ready," said the actress.