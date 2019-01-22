Sandra Oh wore a glamorous floor-length white gown to the Golden Globes, displaying her perfectly toned arms.

Sandra Oh arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)





The Killing Eve star, 47, has worked with Hollywood trainer Dove Rose for two decades and follows a regimen including dance and yoga.

‘I take Pilates classes regularly and pair that with a type of tailored circuit training class,’ she has said. ‘I also live near a canyon, so I like to get out there and hike when I can.’

What to try: Triceps extensions target the muscles that prevent ‘bingo wings’.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Raise a dumbbell in both hands overhead to arm’s length. Keep your arms close to your head. Lower the dumbbell, bending your arms behind your head. Repeat 15 times. Perform two sets, progressing to three.

Daily Mail