Sandra Oh wore a glamorous floor-length white gown to the Golden Globes, displaying her perfectly toned arms.
The Killing Eve star, 47, has worked with Hollywood trainer Dove Rose for two decades and follows a regimen including dance and yoga.
‘I take Pilates classes regularly and pair that with a type of tailored circuit training class,’ she has said. ‘I also live near a canyon, so I like to get out there and hike when I can.’
What to try: Triceps extensions target the muscles that prevent ‘bingo wings’.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Raise a dumbbell in both hands overhead to arm’s length. Keep your arms close to your head. Lower the dumbbell, bending your arms behind your head. Repeat 15 times. Perform two sets, progressing to three.
💪🏽💥Getting rid of those bingo wings 💪🏽💥 • Don’t ever think you don’t need to train upper body ladies! Save and try this workout to tone up your arms and reduce arm fat 🔥 • 1️⃣Tricep kickback and EZ bar super set - 12 reps each x 3 2️⃣Single arm cable bicep curls and Tricep push down super set 3️⃣Dumbell side curl and Tricep extension super set • Focus on mind and muscle connection and make sure you’re not rushing through the exercises 🐝🐝 Slow and controlled gets the gains 🧚🏾♀️ • Shoutout to @claudiorafaelj for the video Song - Still DRE @snoopdogg @drdre • #armday #bingowings #armworkout #womensworkouts #fitnessfirstuk #babybiceps #upperbodyworkout #upperbodygains #girlpower
