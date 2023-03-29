Gym fanatics, why do you wear gym wearables?

Gym wearables, such as fitness trackers, waist trainers, and ankle weights, offer many benefits to individuals. These products help track your physical activity, monitor your heart rate and improve overall fitness levels.

There are several reasons why people want to be healthy, either to improve their quality of life or to avoid chronic diseases. A healthy lifestyle can prevent so many lifestyle illnesses such as stroke, diabetes, cancer, and obesity. Gym wearables have revolutionised the way people work out. One of the most popular gym wearables that people use in fitness training are ankle weights. Simply put, ankle weights are weights that are attached to the ankles to increase the resistance on the lower body while exercising.

Fitness trackers, for example, are popular wearables that can monitor an individual's physical activity and provide feedback on their progress toward their fitness goals. According to a study published in the Journal of Medical Systems, fitness trackers were found to be effective in encouraging physical activity among individuals, which led to improved health outcomes. Picture: cottonbro studio/Pexels Waist trainers, on the other hand, are wearable devices that are designed to compress the abdomen and provide lower back support during exercise. While some individuals claim that waist trainers help them lose weight, there is little scientific evidence to support this claim.

In fact, according to an article published in Healthline, waist trainers can be dangerous and cause negative side effects such as breathing problems and gastrointestinal issues.

In fact, according to an article published in Healthline, waist trainers can be dangerous and cause negative side effects such as breathing problems and gastrointestinal issues. So, why do gym-goers use wearables in their fitness training? The answer lies in the science of exercise physiology. Ankle weights provide additional resistance to the muscles in your legs, specifically your calves and quadriceps, making your workouts more intense and effective.

When the weights are attached to the ankles, the muscles in the legs have to work harder to move them through the full range of motion. As a result, they become stronger and more toned with consistent use. According to a study published in the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity, ankle weights were found to be effective in improving muscle strength and endurance in older adults. Gym wearables can offer many benefits to individuals, but it is important to research and evaluate the effectiveness and safety of each product before incorporating them into your fitness routine.

Ankle weights A study published in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine found that wearing ankle weights during resistance training exercises increased muscle activation and resulted in greater improvements in muscular endurance than resistance training alone. While another study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found that wearing ankle weights during vertical jump training resulted in increased jump height and improved lower body explosiveness.

And a review of literature published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science found that wearing ankle weights during walking or jogging can increase energy expenditure, leading to greater cardiovascular and metabolic benefits. Benefits of wearing ankle weights: Increased resistance during cardio exercises may increase calorie burn and improve cardiovascular health.

Added resistance during strength training exercises may increase muscle activation and improve muscle tone. May improve balance and stability when used during exercises that target the lower body. How to use ankle weights:

Start with low weight and gradually increase as you become more comfortable and stronger. Use ankle weights for exercises that target the lower body such as walking, lunges, squats, and leg lifts. Do not wear ankle weights for extended periods as it may increase the risk of injury or strain.

Always consult with a doctor or physical therapist before using ankle weights, especially if you have any injuries or medical conditions. In physical therapy, ankle weights may be used to assist with muscle-strengthening exercises for the lower extremities. However, the use of ankle weights in physical therapy is customised to the individual's specific needs and goals, and should only be done under the supervision of a trained professional.