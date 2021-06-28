Gyms close under level 4 lockdown restrictions

With the new announcement of level 4 lockdown to shut the country behind closed doors for 14 day, numerous industries have been tied in a knot with the fitness industry being one of them. Under level 4 regulations, fitness centres are not allowed to open. The decision to close the fitness centres is a government's way of trying to slow down transmission of Covid-19. Several physicians interviewed globally have described gyms as “high-risk” locations for the coronavirus to spread.

Virgin Active released a statement announcing gym closure: “Good morning team. We received the Adjusted Alert Level 4 regulations this morning and will be closing our South African clubs to members until July 11 as mandated by government. Remember that we have 400+ online workouts available which is free for our members.” Other gyms are yet to realise a statement in response new regulations that have been gazetted. As the country moves into adjusted level 4 national lockdown, other regulations including a ban on all gatherings as well as a new curfew of 9pm and a ban on the sale of alcohol as of tonight. Travel in and out of Gauteng for leisure purposes is prohibited from today.