Gyms close under level 4 lockdown restrictions
With the new announcement of level 4 lockdown to shut the country behind closed doors for 14 day, numerous industries have been tied in a knot with the fitness industry being one of them. Under level 4 regulations, fitness centres are not allowed to open.
The decision to close the fitness centres is a government's way of trying to slow down transmission of Covid-19. Several physicians interviewed globally have described gyms as “high-risk” locations for the coronavirus to spread.
Virgin Active released a statement announcing gym closure: “Good morning team. We received the Adjusted Alert Level 4 regulations this morning and will be closing our South African clubs to members until July 11 as mandated by government. Remember that we have 400+ online workouts available which is free for our members.”
Other gyms are yet to realise a statement in response new regulations that have been gazetted.
As the country moves into adjusted level 4 national lockdown, other regulations including a ban on all gatherings as well as a new curfew of 9pm and a ban on the sale of alcohol as of tonight. Travel in and out of Gauteng for leisure purposes is prohibited from today.
President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that more contagious Delta variant has been detected in five provinces.
The seven-day average of new daily cases nationally has overtaken the peak of the first wave in July last year, and may soon overtake the peak of the second wave experienced in January this year.
Gauteng now accounts for more than 60% of new cases in the country.