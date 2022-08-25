Healthy habits you need to adopt, according to a fitness personal trainer

We need to understand that our actions, emotions, and ways of thinking may be hurting us and/or those around us even though they seem normal to us. We carry a crippling burden of expectations, both real and made-up. Stress-related disorders of all kinds are on the rise alarmingly among people of all ages, starting with school-aged kids who are dealing with issues like obesity, depression, anxiety, attention deficit disorders, and a variety of learning disabilities.

As we push ourselves to go further and faster, we fail to recognise how much we are contributing to our issues with physical, emotional and behavioural health. As a result, we seek treatment through medication for the unintended consequences. We need to slow down, adopt healthy habits which will eventually turn into a lifestyle, says personal trainer Mandilakhe Mzamane. You need to feel lighter in all aspects of your life, be it work or emotional, especially when it comes to your body. I know it sounds tacky but feeling good is one way to go about life, he told IOL Lifestyle.

We need to slow down, adopt healthy habits which will eventually turn into a lifestyle. Image from freepik A lot of people skip breakfast. Why? All you need to start your day is in that meal, says the fitness junkie. “Fuel your body the right way.” Eat breakfast Breakfast is significant for many reasons. It speeds up your metabolism and prevents you from later overeating. Additionally, studies show that children who eat breakfast perform better on tests and adults who eat a healthy breakfast perform better at work.

Drink plenty of water Staying hydrated is at the top of the list, and it could also aid in weight loss. Get out of your comfort zone

Learning new skills promotes brain health. Even better, enrol in a yoga class or Pilates; the advantages are incredible. Get the 8 hours of recommended sleep A good night’s sleep improves your mood, memory and focus.

Outdoors Being outside encourages you to move your body instead of sitting in front of the TV or computer. Furthermore a few minutes in the sun boosts vitamin D levels, which is beneficial to your bones, heart and mood.