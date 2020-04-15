Here's how to stay motivated and on top of your fitness routine

Truth: it’s getting harder to find the motivation to get out of your pyjamas during lockdown, let alone get fit.

As lockdown continues, chances are that many are getting demotivated and starting to fall off their health wagon. But that's not how it should be.

Wellness specialist Fulufhelo Siphuma says we all do need exercise as it boosts productivity and alleviates stress when life gets frantic.





She says you will not always be motivated, but you must squeeze in workout time when you can.





So, if you were feeling a little demotivated, get back to your beast mood. Siphuma shares some exercises for how to perfect your workout routine during isolation and sticking to it.





Plank walk with mountain climber





Assume a high plank position, your hands directly under your shoulders and your body straight. Move your right hand to the right, followed by your left. As you do, bring your right knee up toward your chest, then step back about 15cm to the right. Repeat with your left leg. That's 1rep. Continue in this pattern so you're "crawling" to the right for 5 reps. Repeat, this time to the left, for another 5 reps. Do this for 30 seconds.





Targeted muscles : quadriceps and the glutes





Burpee with jump





Stand with your feet slightly beyond shoulder width and your arms hanging naturally by your sides. Push your hips back, bend your knees, and lower your body into a squat until you can place both hands on the floor. Kick your legs back so you're in a push up position. Quickly pull your legs back into a squat and jump. Land and repeat.





Targeted muscles: C hest, arms, front deltoids, thighs, hamstrings, and abs





Rotational lunge





Grab a dumbbell and hold it by its ends just below your chin, step forward with your right leg and slowly lower your body until your front knee is bent at least 90 degrees and your rear knee is a few inches off the floor. As you lunge, rotate your upper body toward the same side as your front leg. Pause, and push yourself back up to the starting position. Repeat for 10 seconds and switch legs.





Targeted muscles: I t strengthens the glutes and legs





Chin up





Grab a chin up bar with a shoulder width underhand grip and hang at arm's length ( you should return to this position, it is known as a dead hang, each time you lower your body back down)

Pull your chest to the bar. Once the top of your chest touches the bar, pause , and then slowly lower your body to a dead hang.



