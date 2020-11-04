Here’s something we can agree on: Chris Hemsworth named world's biggest celeb fitness inspiration

When it comes to working out, we often turn to those in the spotlight for inspiration, so PureGym has released research revealing the celebrities that inspire our fitness regimes the most.

Analysing search data for more than 500 celebrities, from a-list actors to sporting legends, the results reveal an eclectic mix of the celebs we’re looking to emulate when working out. The rise of social media and sharing workouts meaning that these routines are no longer a Hollywood secret.

The world’s biggest celebrity fitness inspiration

The biggest celebrity fitness inspiration was revealed to be Australian Hollywood actor, Chris Hemsworth with a massive 264 000 average yearly searches for his workout routines. Noted for his rippling muscles starring as the Marvel superhero Thor, Hemsworth sees more than double the number of searches as movie megastar The Rock.

In second place, is fellow actor and Marvel co-star Chris Evans, who transformed his physique for his leading role as Captain America following an intensive strength-based workout routine and high-protein diet.