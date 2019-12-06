London - Men who keep active slash their risk of prostate cancer by half, research suggests.
Experts say exercise – which can include gardening or walking – has a "far larger" protective effect than previously thought.
A team funded by Cancer Research UK measured physical activity among 79 148 men with prostate cancer and 61 106 without. They looked at variations in DNA related to how active they are, rather than relying on what the men said about their lifestyles.
The study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, found that the most active men had a 51 percent reduced risk of prostate cancer compared with those who were the least active.
