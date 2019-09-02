Fitness enthusiast Mapule Ndhlovu. Picture: Instagram

Spring time comes with longer day shorter night making it the perfect time for outdoor running. We spoke to fitness enthusiast Mapule Ndhlovu about her running life. Tell us more about your running. Where did it all begin and what is your fondest running memory?

I started running as an emotional release to just clear my mind, think and feel better with all that was happening in my life.

How does running fit into your lifestyle? Are you training for any upcoming races or is running a workout within your broader fitness regimen?

Running is part of my fitness regimen it really gives me a different feeling from all the other exercises I do. I still use running as my time to think and clear my mind and it helps with my cardiovascular fitness.

Tell us about the impact that sport has had on your life.

If it wasn’t for running I can’t even imagine where I would be today. Not only has it changed my outlook on life it has changed my entire world. Sport has given me the opportunity to work with amazing global brands such as Adidas. I am now in a position where I inspire many people through the power of sport.

How much thought do you give to the exercise gear that you wear while training? How important is finding the right gear for specific workout sessions?

Wearing the right gear not only gives you confidence it helps you feel more comfortable to move freely without thinking too much. But the most important part of wearing the right gear is that it helps prevent you from getting unnecessary injuries from wrong gear. For example try running in training shoes, I promise you that won’t go down very well.

How important is the shoe in running?

I struggle with my knee sometimes especially after running long distance. Running in a pair of Adidas boost has been a good experience feeling less pain and close to no pain after my runs. The 3D heal frame component in the boost makes it more supportive it’s comfortable, responsive and very light.