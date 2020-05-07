How running changed 58-year-old Mariam Edwards's life

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

When 58-year-old Mariam Edwards was diagnosed with a chronic spinal condition, her world changed forever.

Doctors recommended she have surgery, but they couldn’t guarantee she’d walk again, so Edwards took responsibility for her health into her own hands. She made a seemingly radical decision to say “No” to her doctors because as she explains, “I’ll do whatever I can to stay surgery-free.”



At first, she felt hopeless but just by taking charge of her destiny, she found the strength to move forwards. Edwards had experienced a burning desire to run a 10km race following her growing love of watching running events on television. Despite doctors cautioning her against it, she knew this is what she wanted to do in order to take charge of her own body and her health again.





Her aunt suggested she join a running club in Cape Town. Despite being nervous, she started with a shuffle, and the phrase “one foot in front of the other” repeating in her head. Tears streamed down her face as she completed her first 5km organised run, and within weeks, she was clocking distances of 10km with her family cheering her on from the finish line.





Edwards came into contact with the adidas Runners community, where she found a newfound respect for herself and those who have encouraged her on her journey. “At adidas Runners, we don’t use the word Club” she says, “we’re a running family.”





"I can’t begin to describe the love and respect I get from this group, it’s a lot to take in sometimes. I’m so grateful for them and how they’ve helped my running.”





What’s more, she’s even inspired her husband and a close friend to join her running journey.





These days, she has a few new goals, “I want to run 5km in 30 minutes. I know I’ll achieve it. I’ve written down my goal and I’ll stick to my plan.”





Edwards is a mother, wife, sister, warrior, and a runner. Running has given her a new lease on life and a sense that anything is possible.



