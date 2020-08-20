How the pandemic is shaping fitness trends

This pandemic has changed many things. From how we socialise, to how we eat, even how we work. It’s also had a significant impact on how we exercise. These days, our workouts happen at home and we often do them alone. While fitness centres have been given the green light to reopen under level 2 regulations, subject to strict safety conditions and protocols, some people would still prefer to work out at home while others go back to the gym. Whether you are continuing to exercise at home or choosing to go to a fitness centre, the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommendations are: adults aged 18–64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or an equivalent combination of moderate and vigorous-intensity activity. We spoke to Mapule Ndhlovu, a personal trainer and health advocate, on the latest fitness trends that can help you reach your body goals.

Mobile apps

Mobile fitness apps because they're affordable and convenient. This is one of the best ways to stay fit and be connected to a community.

Digital training

Many trainers are offering online personal training, which is convenient for those who may not be ready to return to the gym. They can get a personalised training programme in the comfort of their own homes, and will save time by not sitting in traffic or having to use changing rooms.

Live group training

Online live group training HIIT sessions will suit people who don’t like to work out alone. This option gives people the chance to belong to a community but in the comfort of their home where they can have fun and feed off other people's energy. It allows people to stay active and be part of an event while staying safe at home.

While trends may come and go, health experts are still advocating for healthy and physically active lives.

The training equipment every woman should have:

On the hunt for must-have fitness equipment for home workouts? If you're going to create a home gym in a small space, make sure you have a few essentials that can help you tone, lose weight and build muscle. So, here is a list of the best workout equipment and the fitness stores that Mapule recommends you buy it from.

An exercise mat for staying comfortable while doing floor workouts.

A pair of dumbbells to build muscle strength and flexibility – Your dumbbell weight requirements will depend on why you’re strength-training. Whether you’re lifting weights for increased strength and endurance, for example.

A skipping rope for a full-body workout – Since jumping rope gets your heart pumping, it's great for your cardiovascular system and heart health

A resistance band for toning and strength training – They come in different widths. The thicker the width of the band, the more resistance it provides and equally, the harder it is to use.