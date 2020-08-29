How to get a cardio workout without doing jumping jacks, burpees, and high knees

Regular cardio workouts can strengthen your heart and blood vessels, improve the flow of oxygen throughout your body.

But the truth is we don’ want to do burpess and high knees all the time.

Lucky for you, you could get a cardio workout in without doing jumping jacks, burpees, and high knees?

According to fitness expert Andrea Marcellus, there are several ways to increase intensity and up your heart rate without performing high-impact movements.

In fact, performing low-impact moves at a quicker pace not only strengthens muscles while simultaneously getting your heart rate up (hello multitasking!), it also helps to avoid injury and stave off osteoporosis. For a low-impact, highly-effective burst of cardio, Marcellus suggests: