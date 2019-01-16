Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

For one of the many wedding receptions following her marriage to singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning Dior dress with fitted bodice that accentuated her tiny waistline.

The Indian actress has described herself as ‘lazy’ and is no fan of the gym, but works out for an hour several times a week.

She does 15 minutes of running plus bodyweight exercises such as push-ups and lunges. ‘I also do yoga and find it both relaxing and very energising,’ she has said.

WHAT TO TRY: Push-up jumping jacks are fat-blasting and waist-toning. Start in a raised push-up position, with your legs extended, hands on the floor beneath your shoulders, arms straight and your body weight on the balls of your feet.

Keeping your legs and body in a straight line, jump both legs out to the sides at the same time, then back into the start position. Do not lower your back. Repeat 12 times and do three sets.

Daily Mail