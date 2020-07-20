How to introduce exercise into your every day routine
Exercise is vital for staying fit, improving your overall well-being, and lowering your chance of health concerns, especially as you age.
The World Health Organization recommendation for adults aged 18–64, is at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity.
On ageing, the US Department of Health and Human Services lists four types of exercise that can improve your health and physical ability. These exercises include endurance, strength, balance and flexibility. Each one has different benefits. Doing one kind also can improve your ability to do the others, and variety helps reduce boredom and risk of injury.
Angela Dimos a weight-loss, hypertrophy and nutritional coach, shares seven points to follow when making exercise a part of your routine daily.
- Pick a time and stick to it as best as you can. This allows your body to familiarise with it and sets the intention.
- Stick to the routine for 40 days straight to begin, making it a habit.
- Wear the appropriate clothing for the activity.
- Enforce healthy eating to the mix, making it even more of a profound difference to your health, energy and well-being.
- If exercising in the morning, prepare your bag and clothes so you are not fiddling around trying to find your gear in frustration.
- Pick a great track or book to listen to while exercising, therefore making it something to look forward to even more.
- Take a friend sometimes! It’s fun to exercise with friends, and you can both motivate each other.