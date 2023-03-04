How to put your best foot forward when it comes to a healthier version of yourself

New Year’s Resolutions can be overrated, but these are the things that make us want to be better. Although 90% of the time, they usually just fizzle out, the Journal of Clinical Psychology claims that only 46% of people who made New Year’s resolutions were successful.

Exercising more, losing weight, spending less money, or simply learning a new skill or hobby are just a few of the most common resolutions. Working in time to focus on your fitness journey can be a slow start, but at least it’s a start – even if it’s two months later. The month of March is the ideal time to revamp your exercise regimen and make any required adjustments to maintain your body fit and strong for the remainder of 2023. It's never been simpler to get started on your journey towards a healthy lifestyle and prioritise your well-being with more practical home gym solutions accessible.

Stacey Holland, a Wellness Architect, yoga teacher, and gut-health coach, believes it’s never too late to grab discipline by the horns and switch up your lifestyle. “The perfect time to choose a fitter, healthier lifestyle is today. And in the future, you will thank you for it. You can count on that,” says Holland. Start small, advises Garreth Prout, Makro Sports and Health Equipment Buyer, to improve your chances of success. According to him, it can be overwhelming if you frame your approach to living healthier as 'changing your whole life.

When it comes down to it, the success of any change in pursuit of a fitter and healthier body comes down to you, and how committed you are to seeing it through. Picture supplied. He further states that taking baby steps is monumental, despite our best efforts, taking massive leaps can occasionally mess us up, leaving us disappointed and frustrated! Starting small can help you keep up your motivation while also enjoying the positive effects, explains Prout. How can you put your best foot forward when it comes to setting yourself up for success?

To help you have the healthiest year ever, the Trojan Health and Fitness team gathered with Garreth and Stacey to come up with a list of five simple adjustments you can do right away. Up your fibre and protein intake By consuming foods high in fibre, such as fresh produce, whole grains, eggs, chicken, and legumes, you may ensure that you feel satisfied for a longer time, which lessens the urge to snack or overindulge in harmful junk food.

Staying hydrated Assists with calorie management and muscular function to maintain optimum performance and physical appearance. it also keeps your skin looking bright and moisturised and maintains the balance of fluids and nutrients in your body. Invest in good quality home gym equipment

We are all aware of the difficulties associated with going to a public gym, such as the inconvenience of having to travel there and back frequently during rush hour traffic and load shedding, as well as the constant need to modify or clean your favoUrite equipment. You can work out in the privacy of your own home with the recently launched Trojan Pro Series home gym equipment collection, which is available at select Makro shops and online with flexible financing options through Payflex. There are numerous benefits of investing in good quality home gym equipment – not only are you able to work out whenever you want, with everything at hand, and in the comfort of your own home, but you are more likely to keep to a routine because it’s convenient.

Work your core Some of the best ways to improve the condition of your body are through exercises that focus on your core. Yet exercising is not limited to crunches. The entire body, including your glutes, makes up your core, from your pelvis to your diaphragm. For a variety of core exercises, try planks, squats, or deadlifts. Cardio is key

Cardio is an excellent way to burn fat and lose weight, and it improves your mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, and negative mood while improving self-esteem and cognitive function. Your cardio can be in the form of swimming or attending group fitness classes, going on a challenging and steep hike, or going to kickboxing. And if you prefer the convenience of doing cardio in the privacy of your own home, you can get things going with a Treadmill, Free Runner, or Stationary Bike.