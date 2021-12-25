How to stay active during the holidays: Influencers share their tips

Staying active has remained a top priority for many South Africans in 2021. However, the way in which they choose to stay active varies from person to person. Some prefer to hit the gym, while others love to squeeze in convenient home workouts or solo training sessions with scenic views.

However, It can be hard to prioritise staying active, especially when you’re juggling a busy social calendar with shopping, baking and attending festive get-togethers. This is the number one thing to bear in mind when it comes to your fitness regime over Christmas. Everyone deserves a rest, and the Christmas break is a great time to take some well-earned downtime. What’s key to note is that people are finding the time to work out that best suits their schedule.

Whatever the preference, keeping active and leading a healthy lifestyle has become extremely important now more than ever, and consumers are urged to keep the momentum going during the holiday season. This is according to Kershnee Kallee, Marketing Manager at Jungle, who is excited to announce that they have teamed up with local fitness influencers to share some quick and easy workout sessions. “These are great for the early-morning risers as well as those who prefer to stay active later in the day.” For the early-risers:

Former professional rugby player, Ricky Schroeder, shares an upper-body outdoor morning workout that anyone at any fitness level can carry out: • 6 reps x 3 sets - Monkey Bar Pull Ups • 10 reps x 3 sets - Tricep Dips

• 12 reps x 3 sets - Leg Raises • 15 reps x 3 sets - Incline Push Ups

Amanda Du Pont shares tips on how to stay active at home or while on holiday.

Back row: This exercise focuses on the large back muscles such as your lats. Walking lunges: This exercise is great for building great quads, glutes, and hamstrings. *Try do 3 sets of 15 reps for each exercise.

Internationally qualified master trainer, Aneeka (aka fitgirlza):