How yoga and positivity works for actress Neetu Chandra

Actress Neetu Chandra is not going to let the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic get to her. Instead she has chosen to channel all her energy into yoga sessions.

The actress took to Twitter to post some photos from her yoga session.

"Today on my #yoga mat. Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence! 'Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can't rain forever'. Bring it on," she captioned the images.

There are endless benefits to yoga such as getting your blood flowing, If you've got high blood pressure, you might benefit from yoga, and it helps with building strong muscles.

The muscles do more than look good. They also protect us from conditions like arthritis and back pain, and help prevent falls in elderly people. And when you build strength through yoga, you balance it with flexibility. If you just went to the gym and lifted weights, you might build strength at the expense of flexibility.