How yoga and positivity works for actress Neetu Chandra
Actress Neetu Chandra is not going to let the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic get to her. Instead she has chosen to channel all her energy into yoga sessions.
The actress took to Twitter to post some photos from her yoga session.
"Today on my #yoga mat. Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence! 'Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can't rain forever'. Bring it on," she captioned the images.
There are endless benefits to yoga such as getting your blood flowing, If you've got high blood pressure, you might benefit from yoga, and it helps with building strong muscles.
The muscles do more than look good. They also protect us from conditions like arthritis and back pain, and help prevent falls in elderly people. And when you build strength through yoga, you balance it with flexibility. If you just went to the gym and lifted weights, you might build strength at the expense of flexibility.
British medical journal The Lancet, compared the effects of Savasana (Corpse Pose) with simply lying on a couch. After three months, Savasana was associated with a 26-point drop in systolic blood pressure (the top number) and a 15-point drop in diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number - and the higher the initial blood pressure, the bigger the drop.
Chandra's post comes just a few days after she posted: "Dear Doctors & Nurses, you have worked selflessly for us but we care for your safety too. Please take all necessary precautions to ensure that you too stay safe from the virus. We salute your dedication. Thank You."
Neetu has been also using the quarantine time to connect with her fans. One asked how she is spending time at home, she replied: "Very hectic, A lot of reading, watching, cooking, yoga, family time, laughing."
Let's do it #Yoga at home ❤ #fitness at Home! Last evening 🥰❤
