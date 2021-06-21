International Day of Yoga: four benefits of yoga for well-being

It's the International Day of Yoga. According to the UN, this day aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of practising it. Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice.

Although the practice originated in India, it is at present done globally and is growing in popularity. This year's theme focuses on "Yoga for Well-Being" – how the practice can improve a person's holistic well-being. The practice has several physical and mental health benefits. These include increased focus and concentration, a healthy body and peace of mind.

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have harmed people's psychological and mental health, which makes this year's theme all the more pertinent. Here we take a look at some of the physical and mental health benefits of the practice: Improves flexibility and posture

Regular yoga sessions stretch and tone the body muscles. It also improves your body posture when you stand, sleep or walk. Yoga can help patients with arthritis manage their pain and mobility problems. However, experts advise consulting a professional first to ensure which poses are suitable. Relieves anxiety

According to studies, yoga can be used as a complement to medical therapy for anxiety disorders. The Mayo Clinic also reports that yoga might help you manage your symptoms of depression that are due to difficult situations. May assist in weight loss Yoga is more than just doing stretches. It can help boost your metabolism and build stronger muscles, which in turn will help shed those extra kilos.