IOL’s Health Digital Magazine is out: The Fitness Edition
Share this article:
Health Digital Magazine is out and it’s everything fitness.
We may also know the saying that says “summer bodies are made in winter,” but truth, it’s easier said then done.
Navigating fitness and a active lifestyle is not always easy. Some times you won’t know how and where to start when it comes to understanding the nutrition required, supplements and what size was best.
We understand that there are many people like that who have just started working out or taking their love for fitness to the next level.
This month’s Digital Health Magazine edition is put together to help anyone who just started a fitness regime, understanding the concept of Fitness vs Fatness, hydration, diet culture and supplements. WIth the right knowledge, fitness does not need to be complicated.
It is also intended to motivate anyone who needs to start but doesn't know how to. There are many benefits to an active lifestyle. It helps condition your heart, lungs, and muscles. It also helps your body use the calories you eat instead of storing them as fat and it can help you reduce or prevent depression and stress, and as a bonus improve your sleep quality.
Find ways to start and stay active. A walk, run or simply dancing to your favourite beat for a few minutes. Whatever works for your lifestyle, Do it.