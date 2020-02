J Lo's secret to a ripped body at 50









Picture: Instagram We've all been in total envy of Jennifer Lopez's sculpted physique for quite some time now; we're only all the more impressed by it with the knowledge that Lopez turned 50 in July 2019.

The actress recently revealed what goes into keeping her body in shape, including a clean diet and a strict workout regimen, especially ahead of last week's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime performance with fellow singer Shakira.

What’s the secret to that six pack at 50, you ask?





J.Lo says she eats a handful of nuts every day and always keeps fresh fruits and veggies on hand for herself and her kids.





Taking to Instagram in November 2019, the star posted a snippet of what appears to be an intense leg workout, with Lopez shown doing a low-rep, heavy-weight leg press alongside her trainer.





Lopez finds that the best way to work exercise into her day is doing it in the morning. "I don't like doing it later; it's harder to get there when I have my day going already," she told Hollywood Life.













In September, Lopez had hinted at what was to come when she strutted down the Versace runway during Milan Fashion Week in a dress that was a homage to the navel-baring gown she wore at the Grammys 20 years ago.